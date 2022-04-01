Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) PT Set at €110.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI – Get Rating) has been assigned a €110.00 ($120.88) target price by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 65.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €115.00 ($126.37) price target on shares of Gerresheimer in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €89.00 ($97.80) price target on shares of Gerresheimer in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.20 ($79.34) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($126.37) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gerresheimer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €98.89 ($108.67).

Shares of Gerresheimer stock traded down €1.05 ($1.15) during trading on Friday, hitting €66.30 ($72.86). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.12, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €69.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €77.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion and a PE ratio of 24.85. Gerresheimer has a 52 week low of €53.45 ($58.74) and a 52 week high of €99.40 ($109.23).

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass, plastic products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions primarily worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables, and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

