JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€62.00” Price Target for Renault (EPA:RNO)

Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) has been assigned a €62.00 ($68.13) price objective by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 159.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RNO. Morgan Stanley set a €38.00 ($41.76) price objective on shares of Renault in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($48.35) price objective on shares of Renault in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.00 ($34.07) price objective on shares of Renault in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($43.96) target price on shares of Renault in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €49.00 ($53.85) target price on shares of Renault in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €37.21 ($40.89).

Get Renault alerts:

Shares of RNO traded down €0.87 ($0.95) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €23.88 ($26.24). 2,116,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. Renault has a fifty-two week low of €73.71 ($81.00) and a fifty-two week high of €100.70 ($110.66). The business has a 50-day moving average of €29.35 and a 200-day moving average of €30.64.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.