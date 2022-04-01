Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Shares Down 2.1%

Shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) traded down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.89 and last traded at $24.90. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 176,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.43.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Noah in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Noah from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Noah from $51.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.81.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.26.
About Noah (NYSE:NOAH)
Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending and Other Services.
