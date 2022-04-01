Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Shares Down 2.1%

Shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) traded down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.89 and last traded at $24.90. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 176,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.43.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Noah in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Noah from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Noah from $51.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.81.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.26.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Noah in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Noah by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,440 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Noah by 175.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,520 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 23,244 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Noah by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 72,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 6,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Noah by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending and Other Services.

