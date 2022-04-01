Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Purchased by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,127 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $3,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shearwater Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $682,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHP traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.71. 5,409,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,043,753. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.21. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1 year low of $59.94 and a 1 year high of $64.15.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.