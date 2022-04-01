Kendall Capital Management Sells 1,885 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Kendall Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,885 shares during the quarter. OneMain accounts for approximately 1.2% of Kendall Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in OneMain were worth $2,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of OneMain during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of OneMain by 198.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of OneMain during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of OneMain by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of OneMain by 153.3% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.37 per share, for a total transaction of $48,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OneMain stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.79. 6,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,350,682. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.13 and a 12-month high of $63.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.77.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $784.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.08% and a net margin of 28.60%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.58%.

OMF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of OneMain in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on OneMain in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on OneMain from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on OneMain from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on OneMain from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.67.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

