Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) Given a €38.00 Price Target at HSBC

Jenoptik (ETR:JENGet Rating) has been given a €38.00 ($41.76) price objective by HSBC in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. HSBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.28% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($43.96) price target on shares of Jenoptik in a research note on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €37.00 ($40.66) target price on shares of Jenoptik in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($48.35) price target on shares of Jenoptik in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($32.97) price objective on shares of Jenoptik in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €41.00 ($45.05) target price on Jenoptik in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €37.50 ($41.21).

Shares of Jenoptik stock traded down €1.02 ($1.12) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €27.48 ($30.20). 342,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,081. Jenoptik has a twelve month low of €21.62 ($23.76) and a twelve month high of €37.80 ($41.54). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €30.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of €32.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.57.

Jenoptik Company Profile

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

