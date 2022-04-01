RH (NYSE:RH) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday after Loop Capital lowered their price target on the stock from $800.00 to $700.00. The stock traded as low as $318.26 and last traded at $322.00, with a volume of 9558 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $326.09.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of RH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $634.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $723.00 to $528.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $750.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $668.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $825.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.76.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of RH by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in RH by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in RH by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in RH by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in RH by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $380.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $523.85.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $902.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.50 million. RH had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 104.49%. RH’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that RH will post 26.05 EPS for the current year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

