Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $942.68 Million

Brokerages predict that Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) will post $942.68 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tronox’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $936.54 million and the highest is $949.62 million. Tronox reported sales of $891.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tronox will report full year sales of $3.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $4.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.93 billion to $4.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tronox.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $884.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.39 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 8.01%. Tronox’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TROX shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Tronox from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Tronox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Tronox from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tronox in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.43.

In other news, CEO Jean Francois Turgeon sold 105,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $1,710,398.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Timothy C. Carlson sold 73,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $1,185,490.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,012 shares of company stock valued at $2,955,570 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Tronox by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 145,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 36,818 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Tronox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,338,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Tronox by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,561,000 after purchasing an additional 139,658 shares during the last quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in Tronox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,233,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Tronox by 264.5% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 623,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,364,000 after purchasing an additional 452,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TROX traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $19.92. The company had a trading volume of 16,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,550. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Tronox has a 12-month low of $15.54 and a 12-month high of $26.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

