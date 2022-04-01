AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $643.13 Million

Equities analysts predict that AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) will report sales of $643.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for AdaptHealth’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $634.80 million and the highest is $653.00 million. AdaptHealth reported sales of $482.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AdaptHealth will report full-year sales of $2.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $2.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AdaptHealth.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.25). AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $702.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $693.15 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AHCO. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on AdaptHealth from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on AdaptHealth from $34.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

AdaptHealth stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.34. 41,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,276. AdaptHealth has a 1 year low of $13.95 and a 1 year high of $38.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.34.

In other news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs purchased 32,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.44 per share, with a total value of $499,360.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P purchased 13,352 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $200,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 88,180 shares of company stock valued at $1,351,923 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter worth about $11,767,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $770,000. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,939,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,296,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,542,000 after acquiring an additional 34,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in AdaptHealth by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 16,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

