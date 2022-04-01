TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA – Get Rating) (TSE:TGL) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

TGA has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of TransGlobe Energy from GBX 365 ($4.78) to GBX 375 ($4.91) in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

NASDAQ:TGA remained flat at $$3.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 11,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 752,017. The stock has a market cap of $267.35 million, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 2.67. TransGlobe Energy has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $4.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

TransGlobe Energy ( NASDAQ:TGA Get Rating ) (TSE:TGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $93.43 million during the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 10.23%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from TransGlobe Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in TransGlobe Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in TransGlobe Energy by 20.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in TransGlobe Energy by 135.3% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 14,994 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in TransGlobe Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in TransGlobe Energy by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 15,660 shares during the last quarter. 20.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransGlobe Energy Corp. engages in exploration, development, production, and acquisition of properties. Its activities include the operation of Harmattan; West Gharib, West Bakr, and North West Gharib in Egypt-Eastern Desert; and South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra in Egypt-Western Desert; and oil marketing.

