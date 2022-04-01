Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TOUR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,366. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Tuniu has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $3.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.18. The company has a market cap of $112.65 million, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 2.16.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Tuniu by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,151,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,500,000 after buying an additional 28,338 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tuniu during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,403,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tuniu by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 679,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 196,523 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Tuniu during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tuniu during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 23.88% of the company’s stock.

Tuniu Corp. is an online leisure travel company, which engages in the provision of travel-related services in China. The company offers packaged tours, including organized tours and self guided tours, and also travel-related services for leisure travelers. Its product portfolio consists of organized tours, self-guided tours, and tickets for various domestic and overseas tourist attractions.

