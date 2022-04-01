TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TRUE. Zacks Investment Research lowered TrueCar from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on TrueCar from $3.85 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on TrueCar from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded TrueCar from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.25.

TrueCar stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $3.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,277. The company has a market cap of $385.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.70. TrueCar has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $6.22.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in TrueCar by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 41,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 11,478 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in TrueCar by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 115,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 76,756 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in TrueCar in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in TrueCar by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 77,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in TrueCar by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 658,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 210,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

