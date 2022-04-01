2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TWOU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 2U from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on 2U from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on 2U from $50.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. William Blair downgraded 2U from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on 2U from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.64.

Get 2U alerts:

2U stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.53. 28,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,647,207. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.27. 2U has a twelve month low of $8.63 and a twelve month high of $46.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.06.

2U ( NASDAQ:TWOU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.43. 2U had a negative return on equity of 16.45% and a negative net margin of 20.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that 2U will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul A. Maeder bought 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $1,037,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Paucek bought 26,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.64 per share, for a total transaction of $251,025.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 169,522 shares of company stock worth $1,593,012. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 2U by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,949,466 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $179,616,000 after purchasing an additional 537,194 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of 2U by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,273,261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,834,000 after purchasing an additional 298,193 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of 2U by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,273,261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,725,000 after purchasing an additional 298,193 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of 2U by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,627,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,646,000 after purchasing an additional 288,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 2U by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,811,000 after purchasing an additional 139,945 shares during the last quarter.

2U Company Profile (Get Rating)

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.