Insider Buying: Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Insider Purchases 1,141 Shares of Stock

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) insider Ric Lewis bought 1,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.59) per share, with a total value of £3,126.34 ($4,095.28).

Ric Lewis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 4th, Ric Lewis bought 1,046 shares of Legal & General Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 303 ($3.97) per share, with a total value of £3,169.38 ($4,151.66).

Shares of LGEN traded up GBX 1.72 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 273.72 ($3.59). The company had a trading volume of 7,478,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,172,674. Legal & General Group Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 225.49 ($2.95) and a twelve month high of GBX 309.90 ($4.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 572.22, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 274.06 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 283.85. The company has a market capitalization of £16.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.43.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a GBX 13.27 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $5.18. This represents a dividend yield of 5.41%. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.54%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LGEN shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 406 ($5.32) to GBX 400 ($5.24) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 320 ($4.19) to GBX 330 ($4.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 343 ($4.49) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.72) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.26) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 351.60 ($4.61).

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

