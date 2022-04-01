Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 38,072 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 302,865 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 38,072 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.2% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $152,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,668 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, IMS Capital Management lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 2,721 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Edward Jones initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $506.43.

NYSE:UNH traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $510.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,437,326. The firm has a market cap of $479.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $485.48 and a 200-day moving average of $462.31. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $360.55 and a 12 month high of $521.89.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.08%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total transaction of $2,347,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $1,526,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock worth $11,123,890 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

