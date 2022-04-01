Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 349,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25,789 shares during the period. Monolithic Power Systems makes up approximately 1.3% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $172,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,583.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MPWR shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $552.22.

MPWR traded down $24.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $460.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,014. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $432.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $478.83. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $301.53 and a 1 year high of $580.00. The company has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.98, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.91.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $336.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.43%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.11, for a total value of $695,797.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 7,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total transaction of $2,951,877.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,974 shares of company stock worth $23,548,249 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.