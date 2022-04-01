Wayfinding Financial LLC Makes New $223,000 Investment in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $73.52. 413,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,825,326. The company has a market cap of $160.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.52. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $74.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 45.60%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.23%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BMY. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.78.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Karen Murphy Santiago sold 6,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $455,062.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,668 shares of company stock valued at $11,459,888. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

