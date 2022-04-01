Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 566,940 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 32,679 shares during the period. Paycom Software accounts for approximately 1.8% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $235,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paycom Software stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $346.46. 6,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,169. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $283.91 and a 12 month high of $558.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $412.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.49.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $284.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $640.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.67.

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

