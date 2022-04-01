Wayfinding Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 4,745 iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO)

Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Separately, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 45.2% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares International Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:IGRO traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.22. 38,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares International Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $51.17 and a 12 month high of $62.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.52.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.