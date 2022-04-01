Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Gentex from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gentex has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.65.

Get Gentex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.06. The company had a trading volume of 14,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,275. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.25. Gentex has a 12 month low of $27.41 and a 12 month high of $37.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.98.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Gentex had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The business had revenue of $419.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gentex will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is 32.21%.

In related news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $976,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew Chiodo sold 5,700 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $166,668.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,354 shares of company stock worth $5,206,731 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Gentex by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 128,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 48,925 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 6.3% in the third quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,794,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,170,000 after purchasing an additional 105,725 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 12.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 744,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,543,000 after purchasing an additional 79,634 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Gentex by 30.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Gentex by 1.3% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 23,007 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

About Gentex (Get Rating)

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.