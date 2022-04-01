Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.67.

FRGI stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.33. 3,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,473. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 2.21. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $6.80 and a 52 week high of $15.62.

Fiesta Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:FRGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $89.32 million for the quarter. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 2.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fiesta Restaurant Group will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,005 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,762,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,415,000 after purchasing an additional 41,694 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 82,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 32,808 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP grew its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 154,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 23,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. Institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, operation, and franchising of fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pollo Tropical, Taco Cabana, and Other. The Pollo Tropical segment offers fire-grilled and crispy citrus marinated chicken and other freshly prepared tropical-inspired menu items.

