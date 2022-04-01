Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.67.
FRGI stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.33. 3,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,473. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 2.21. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $6.80 and a 52 week high of $15.62.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,005 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,762,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,415,000 after purchasing an additional 41,694 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 82,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 32,808 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP grew its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 154,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 23,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. Institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.
Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, operation, and franchising of fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pollo Tropical, Taco Cabana, and Other. The Pollo Tropical segment offers fire-grilled and crispy citrus marinated chicken and other freshly prepared tropical-inspired menu items.
