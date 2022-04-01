W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Trading 7.1% Higher

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) shares traded up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.09 and last traded at $4.09. 77,830 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,292,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.82.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W&T Offshore in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $577.77 million, a P/E ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 2.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.06.

W&T Offshore ( NYSE:WTI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. W&T Offshore had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $165.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other W&T Offshore news, insider Shahid Ghauri sold 116,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $523,849.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 34.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,744,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,703,000 after buying an additional 453,360 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 21.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,389,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,608,000 after buying an additional 587,155 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,180,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,043,000 after buying an additional 278,610 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in W&T Offshore in the fourth quarter worth $6,849,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in W&T Offshore in the fourth quarter worth $5,616,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.31% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

