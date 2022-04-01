Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,660,000 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the February 28th total of 18,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.09.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $82.73. 9,433,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,503,713. Oracle has a 52 week low of $69.91 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.55. The company has a market cap of $220.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.82.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The company had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Oracle announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 49.04%.

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 43.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $947,274,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $331,932,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 564.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,862,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $336,513,000 after buying an additional 3,281,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,399,550,000 after buying an additional 1,886,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,466,000. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.