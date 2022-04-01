Renren (NYSE:RENN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 4,190 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 89,831 shares.The stock last traded at $22.75 and had previously closed at $21.88.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Renren in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Renren by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Renren by 12,608.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Renren during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in Renren during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Renren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

About Renren

Renren Inc engages in the Software as a Service (SaaS) business, which includes all-in-one real estate solution provider and a large community for the trucking industry in the United States. The company was founded by Chen Yi Zhou in November 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

