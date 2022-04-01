Renren (NYSE:RENN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 4,190 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 89,831 shares.The stock last traded at $22.75 and had previously closed at $21.88.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Renren in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.65.
About Renren (NYSE:RENN)
Renren Inc engages in the Software as a Service (SaaS) business, which includes all-in-one real estate solution provider and a large community for the trucking industry in the United States. The company was founded by Chen Yi Zhou in November 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Renren (RENN)
