Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Benchmark raised Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Carpenter Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSE:CRS traded up $1.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.08. 3,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,240. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.01 and its 200-day moving average is $33.04. Carpenter Technology has a one year low of $26.84 and a one year high of $49.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $396.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.33 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology will post -1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRS. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Carpenter Technology by 113.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,423,000 after purchasing an additional 177,606 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Carpenter Technology by 16.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 184,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,418,000 after purchasing an additional 26,557 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $250,000. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Carpenter Technology by 4.7% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 271,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,879,000 after purchasing an additional 12,221 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

