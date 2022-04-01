ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Shares Gap Up to $16.90

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.90, but opened at $17.86. ALX Oncology shares last traded at $17.30, with a volume of 2,126 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALXO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on ALX Oncology from $103.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised ALX Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on ALX Oncology from $83.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on ALX Oncology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ALX Oncology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $711.90 million, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.79.

ALX Oncology ( NASDAQ:ALXO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. ACT Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, EDBI Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.

