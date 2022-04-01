iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 23,997 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 350,158 shares.The stock last traded at $78.03 and had previously closed at $77.27.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IJK. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

