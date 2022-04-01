Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes $202.33 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 356,402 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $202,327,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 66.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $6.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $582.01. 5,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,573,799. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $526.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $513.30. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $348.84 and a 12-month high of $586.32. The firm has a market cap of $257.96 billion, a PE ratio of 46.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.46%.

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $138,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,568 shares of company stock valued at $4,037,777 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.32.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

