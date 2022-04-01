Financial Management Professionals Inc. Lowers Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,747 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,703 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $1,630,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 714 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3,757.6% during the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total value of $2,265,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,568 shares of company stock valued at $4,037,777 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $553.32.

COST stock traded up $6.16 on Friday, reaching $582.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,573,799. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $348.84 and a 52 week high of $586.32. The company has a market capitalization of $257.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $526.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $513.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.46%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

