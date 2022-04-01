Crane (NYSE:CR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crane currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.75.

Get Crane alerts:

CR traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $108.02. 1,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,084. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.64. Crane has a 1 year low of $84.68 and a 1 year high of $114.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $770.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.61 million. Crane had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 13.46%. Crane’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Crane during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Crane during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Crane during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Crane by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Crane by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 69.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crane (Get Rating)

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling, Payment and Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace and Electronics, and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.