MU Investments Co. Ltd. Invests $3.80 Million in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

MU Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 65,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,797,000. Pfizer comprises 3.8% of MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Bank of The West increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.5% during the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 107,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,634 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Pfizer by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 19,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in Pfizer by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 541,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,969,000 after acquiring an additional 20,514 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.4% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 39,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 11.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 28,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $51.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.96 and a 200-day moving average of $50.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $292.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.76 and a 12 month high of $61.71.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

