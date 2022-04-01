NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Gap Up to $89.69

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $89.69, but opened at $96.28. NetEase shares last traded at $97.53, with a volume of 51,965 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NTES shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. 86 Research raised shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NetEase from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetEase has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.63.

Get NetEase alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $65.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.62 and its 200-day moving average is $97.11.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.57. NetEase had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is 41.49%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTES. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in NetEase by 151.2% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 8.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,156,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,238,000 after purchasing an additional 93,216 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,062,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,430,000 after purchasing an additional 21,244 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 6.5% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 18,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. 28.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES)

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.