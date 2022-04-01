NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Gap Up to $89.69

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $89.69, but opened at $96.28. NetEase shares last traded at $97.53, with a volume of 51,965 shares changing hands.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NTES shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. 86 Research raised shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NetEase from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetEase has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.63.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $65.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.62 and its 200-day moving average is $97.11.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is 41.49%.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTES. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in NetEase by 151.2% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 8.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,156,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,238,000 after purchasing an additional 93,216 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,062,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,430,000 after purchasing an additional 21,244 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 6.5% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 18,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. 28.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES)
NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.
