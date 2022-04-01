Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GEEXU) Short Interest Down 16.7% in March

Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GEEXU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

GEEXU stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.11. 22,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,642. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.11. Games & Esports Experience Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $10.20.

Get Games & Esports Experience Acquisition alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,734,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,689,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,675,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $9,090,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $5,116,000.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Games & Esports Experience Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.