53,928 Shares in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) Bought by Wayfinding Financial LLC

Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 53,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,000. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIAL. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the third quarter worth about $98,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the third quarter worth about $100,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 4,369 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DIAL traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.49. 388,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,360. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a one year low of $19.14 and a one year high of $21.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.79.

