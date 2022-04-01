Wayfinding Financial LLC Invests $3.57 Million in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 179,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,566,000. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Wayfinding Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FPE. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,336,537. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $18.65 and a twelve month high of $20.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.99.

