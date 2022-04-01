StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Flushing Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of Flushing Financial stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $22.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,626. The stock has a market capitalization of $677.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.77. Flushing Financial has a 1 year low of $19.79 and a 1 year high of $25.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.49 and a 200-day moving average of $23.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Flushing Financial ( NASDAQ:FFIC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $62.39 million during the quarter. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 27.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Flushing Financial will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. This is a positive change from Flushing Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 33.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFIC. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 71.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 38,830 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Flushing Financial by 70,788.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,371 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Flushing Financial by 38.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 11,509 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 3.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 139,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after buying an additional 4,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 11.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

