Boson Protocol (BOSON) Reaches Market Capitalization of $82.59 Million

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One Boson Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $1.08 or 0.00002331 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Boson Protocol has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. Boson Protocol has a total market cap of $82.59 million and $1.95 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.38 or 0.00284713 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00011896 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005449 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000815 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00023667 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $377.25 or 0.00814008 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000060 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000134 BTC.

About Boson Protocol

Boson Protocol (BOSON) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,444,992 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Buying and Selling Boson Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boson Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Boson Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

