$1.15 Billion in Sales Expected for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) will report $1.15 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Autodesk’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.16 billion. Autodesk reported sales of $989.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full year sales of $5.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.96 billion to $5.10 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.61 billion to $5.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Autodesk.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ADSK shares. Griffin Securities lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 price target (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Stifel Europe reduced their price target on Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Autodesk from $344.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.85.

ADSK traded down $0.77 on Tuesday, hitting $213.58. 31,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,921,106. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $186.29 and a fifty-two week high of $344.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $220.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.21. The stock has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.12 and a beta of 1.46.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $51,312.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $345,199.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,596 shares of company stock valued at $1,584,211. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Merlin Capital LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 2,751.8% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 7,871 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,595 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,504,904,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 55,596 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $15,633,000 after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

