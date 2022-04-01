Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.00.

ASGTF has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Altus Group from C$76.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Altus Group from C$78.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Get Altus Group alerts:

Shares of ASGTF remained flat at $$38.49 during trading hours on Friday. Altus Group has a twelve month low of $36.00 and a twelve month high of $56.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.72.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise, a commercial property valuation and asset management software; ARGUS Taliance, a real estate fund and alternative investment management software; ARGUS EstateMaster, a property development feasibility and management software; and ARGUS Developer, a real estate development pro forma and management software solution; ARGUS Voyanta, a powerful data aggregation, validation, and reporting software solution; ARGUS Acquire, a real estate acquisition deals and pipeline management software; and ARGUS ValueInsight, a commercial real estate valuation software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.