Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$68.85.

Several research firms have commented on AIF. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$66.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$80.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$74.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$75.00 to C$71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$73.00 to C$50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of AIF stock traded down C$0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$50.05. 56,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,266. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.21 billion and a PE ratio of 83.67. Altus Group has a 12-month low of C$44.88 and a 12-month high of C$72.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$51.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$60.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.75.

Altus Group ( TSE:AIF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$162.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$161.95 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Altus Group will post 2.2999997 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

In related news, Director Raymond Mikulich purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$52.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,030.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$481,641.71. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,294 shares of company stock worth $120,034.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise, a commercial property valuation and asset management software; ARGUS Taliance, a real estate fund and alternative investment management software; ARGUS EstateMaster, a property development feasibility and management software; and ARGUS Developer, a real estate development pro forma and management software solution; ARGUS Voyanta, a powerful data aggregation, validation, and reporting software solution; ARGUS Acquire, a real estate acquisition deals and pipeline management software; and ARGUS ValueInsight, a commercial real estate valuation software.

