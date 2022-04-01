Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.3% of First National Corp MA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,128,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,479,000 after buying an additional 94,916 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.8% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 15,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after buying an additional 6,854 shares during the period. First Ascent Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 167,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,195,000 after buying an additional 25,543 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $415.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,464,460. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $361.11 and a 52-week high of $441.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $404.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $414.98.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

