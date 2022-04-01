Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $16.000-$17.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $17.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.46 billion-$3.66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.64 billion.

Several research firms recently commented on JAZZ. StockNews.com began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $203.93.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

JAZZ stock traded up $2.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $158.26. The stock had a trading volume of 4,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,332. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.56, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $117.64 and a 1-year high of $189.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.68. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 10.65% and a positive return on equity of 21.56%. The business had revenue of $896.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 13.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total transaction of $887,173.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,481 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 163.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,040 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 8,097 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,284 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.