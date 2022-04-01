Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.40.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

NASDAQ KLIC traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.93. 5,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 941,919. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.13. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 1-year low of $43.41 and a 1-year high of $75.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.24.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.27. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 45.90% and a net margin of 26.45%. The business had revenue of $460.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.54%.

In related news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 2,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 6.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 2,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries (Get Rating)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.