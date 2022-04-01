LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

LGIH has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research lowered shares of LGI Homes from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $125.00 to $96.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of LGI Homes from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LGI Homes currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $137.00.

NASDAQ LGIH traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $99.38. 2,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,217. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.60. LGI Homes has a 12-month low of $97.37 and a 12-month high of $188.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.15 and a 200 day moving average of $136.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 14.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.33. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The company had revenue of $801.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that LGI Homes will post 17.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 32,860 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $3,910,011.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Maria Renna Sharpe purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $117.79 per share, for a total transaction of $117,790.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,472 shares of company stock worth $6,362,633. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGIH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in LGI Homes by 298.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

