LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
LGIH has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research lowered shares of LGI Homes from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $125.00 to $96.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of LGI Homes from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LGI Homes currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $137.00.
NASDAQ LGIH traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $99.38. 2,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,217. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.60. LGI Homes has a 12-month low of $97.37 and a 12-month high of $188.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.15 and a 200 day moving average of $136.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 14.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
In related news, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 32,860 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $3,910,011.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Maria Renna Sharpe purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $117.79 per share, for a total transaction of $117,790.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,472 shares of company stock worth $6,362,633. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGIH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in LGI Homes by 298.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About LGI Homes (Get Rating)
LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LGI Homes (LGIH)
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.