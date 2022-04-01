Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elbit Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

ESLT stock traded down $1.03 on Thursday, hitting $219.42. 690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,270. Elbit Systems has a 12-month low of $122.85 and a 12-month high of $238.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $192.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Elbit Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,599,615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $278,002,000 after buying an additional 193,235 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 12.0% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 867,789 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $126,865,000 after buying an additional 92,910 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 958.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 403,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,307,000 after buying an additional 365,693 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 207.0% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 307,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,664,000 after buying an additional 207,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,835,000 after buying an additional 37,586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter, commercial aviation, unmanned aircraft, electro-optic, night vision, countermeasures, naval, land vehicle, electronic warfare and signal intelligence, commercial cyber training, and medical instrumentation systems, as well as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; and munitions.

