Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $181.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Lancaster Colony stock traded up $2.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $152.13. 1,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,152. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.74 and its 200-day moving average is $162.32. Lancaster Colony has a 52 week low of $145.79 and a 52 week high of $201.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 0.23.

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $428.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Lancaster Colony’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LANC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 62.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after buying an additional 11,163 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Lancaster Colony by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Lancaster Colony by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Lancaster Colony by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 47,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 57.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Cardini's, and Girard's; flatbread wraps and pizza crusts under the Flatout brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

