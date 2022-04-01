First National Corp MA ADV Lowers Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

First National Corp MA ADV lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 55,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.99. 185,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,040,856. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.77. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $63.94 and a 12-month high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

