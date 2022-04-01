Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Holdings Boosted by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,621.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 37,676 shares during the period.

VTI stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $228.07. The company had a trading volume of 31,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,215,132. The business has a 50 day moving average of $222.09 and a 200 day moving average of $230.35. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $204.24 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

