First National Corp MA ADV Purchases 13,755 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

First National Corp MA ADV boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 196.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,755 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NBT Bank N A NY raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 51,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 59,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 55,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 4,135 shares during the last quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 36,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.31. 17,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,381,449. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.18. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.98 and a 1-year high of $55.29.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.