Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Sets New 52-Week High at $61.45

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $61.45 and last traded at $61.35, with a volume of 604 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.69.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bradesco Corretora raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.75.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.16 and a 200-day moving average of $52.31.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte ( NASDAQ:OMAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.30. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 32.72%. The firm had revenue of $129.21 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a $4.3737 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.1%. This is an increase from Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s previous annual dividend of $1.67. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s dividend payout ratio is presently 192.39%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $719,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, F3Logic LLC increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 15,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, and Zacatecas cities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.